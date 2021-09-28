iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,698,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

