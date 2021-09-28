iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 68,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 611,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

