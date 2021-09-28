iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

