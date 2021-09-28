iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 184,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after buying an additional 168,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

