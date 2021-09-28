iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,742 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.1% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $676,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $444.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

