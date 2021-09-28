iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, reaching $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,015. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

