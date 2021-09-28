iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

