Isoray, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isoray in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Isoray by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Isoray by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

