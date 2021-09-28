Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.