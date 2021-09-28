Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.43% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $73,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

JBHT stock opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

