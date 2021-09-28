Jennison Associates LLC Has $67.91 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,119,011 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $67,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

