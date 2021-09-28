Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $58,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,231 shares of company stock worth $36,014,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

