Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $59,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 311.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,899,220. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

