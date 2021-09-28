Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,787,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.