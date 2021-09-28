Jennison Associates LLC Sells 22,487 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.23% of Everbridge worth $63,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

