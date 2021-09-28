John Ernest Sicard Sells 4,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.83. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$223.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,880.95.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.