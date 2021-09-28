John G. Finneran, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COF opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $754,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

