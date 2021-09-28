JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,049,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

