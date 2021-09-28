JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 305,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

