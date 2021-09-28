JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,708,592 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 11.04% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,209,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 304.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

