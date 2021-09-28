JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JRS stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 854 ($11.16). The firm has a market cap of £353.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 775.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 720.63.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,545.34). Also, insider Eric Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

