Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

