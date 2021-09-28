JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

