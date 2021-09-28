Karooooo Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 28th (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 28th. Karooooo had issued 1,050,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $29,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KARO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.91 million and a PE ratio of 27.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

