Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

Shares of KRTX opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

