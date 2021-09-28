Kava.io Price Down 10.8% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00161408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00505715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.16 or 0.02507771 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

