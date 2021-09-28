KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KB Home reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Also, the top and the bottom line grew 46.9% and 97.6%, respectively, year over year. KB Home’s number of homes delivered grew 35% from the year-ago level. Its quarter-end backlog totaled 10,694 homes, up 58% from a year ago. The company is expected to benefit from backlog (in value) that grew 89% from the prior-year period to $4.84 billion. A robust backlog level, a strong line-up of community openings and a solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate roughly $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in housing revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are concerns for KB Home.”

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.