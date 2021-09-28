KC Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

VXF stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $192.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

