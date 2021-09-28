Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $20.06. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

