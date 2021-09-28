Kendall Saville Buys 4,857 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMRK traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.43.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.