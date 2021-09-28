Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KW opened at $21.58 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 239,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

