Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 15,304 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of HCA opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

