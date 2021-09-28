Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 228,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

