Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 61,645 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.