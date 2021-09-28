Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $4.94 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

