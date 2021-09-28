Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

