Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

