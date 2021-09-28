Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.42% of Parker-Hannifin worth $165,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,390. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $196.98 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

