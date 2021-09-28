Keybank National Association OH Sells 20,131 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 6,395,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.