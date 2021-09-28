Keybank National Association OH Sells 81,483 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,483 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $131,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.89. 155,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,254. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

