KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

