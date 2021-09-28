KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABX. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.62 and a 12 month high of C$38.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.4897942 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.