Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. 10,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.