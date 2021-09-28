King Wealth Buys 546 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $352.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

