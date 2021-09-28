King Wealth Has $16.30 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

