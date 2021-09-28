King Wealth Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

King Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

