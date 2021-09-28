King Wealth Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 72.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

