King Wealth Sells 188 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

