King Wealth Sells 275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Wealth reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

