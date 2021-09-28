Klimatas (KTS) Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,821.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

